Advertisement

2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, according to the sheriff. One deputy is expected to survive while the other is in critical condition.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The deputy who is in critical condition is 35 years old and served in the military and the National Guard, Troyer said. His family, including his wife, is at his side in the hospital. He also has a 4-year-old child, KIRO reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial
Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold

Latest News

Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
Ozark Shooting Update 3/15
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting