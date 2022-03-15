Wallace College sees success with new program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new program at Wallace College is seeing success.

In the fall, eight students enrolled in the “Certified Medication Assistant” course, and everyone passed!

Now, 15 students taking the spring course aim to have the same outcome.

The class builds on a Certified Nurse Assistant’s responsibilities and sets up students for bigger salaries.

“It allows them to administer certain oral medications and really be able to bridge that gap between a CNA or medical assistant and maybe an LPN or an RN, which again, takes some of the pressure off of those RN’s and those long-term care facilities,” explains Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College.

The next 6-week course begins April 18th.

You do not have to be a Certified Nursing Assistant to enroll.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.