Advertisement

Wallace College sees success with new program

WCC
WCC(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new program at Wallace College is seeing success.

In the fall, eight students enrolled in the “Certified Medication Assistant” course, and everyone passed!

Now, 15 students taking the spring course aim to have the same outcome.

The class builds on a Certified Nurse Assistant’s responsibilities and sets up students for bigger salaries.

“It allows them to administer certain oral medications and really be able to bridge that gap between a CNA or medical assistant and maybe an LPN or an RN, which again, takes some of the pressure off of those RN’s and those long-term care facilities,” explains Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College.

The next 6-week course begins April 18th.

You do not have to be a Certified Nursing Assistant to enroll.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial
The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on solicitation, prostitution charges
Keith Bland announces his departure from Bay football program
Keith Bland hired as principal at Dothan High School

Latest News

VIDEO: Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
VIDEO: Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Mug Shot
Marianna man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle
RCC paving map
Ross Clark Circle phase 2 paving continues