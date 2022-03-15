Two in custody after reports of child neglect in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Fla. (Press Release) - A Washington County couple is behind bars following an investigation into accusations of child neglect through drug use.

Washington County Investigators were contacted by Department of Children and Families earlier this month to accompany them to a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley. DCF reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana with their parents.

WCSO Investigators make contact with the parents, 30-year-old, Kristina Marie Sullivan and 26-year-old, Robert Francis Sullivan in reference to the accusations of drug use of their four children under the age of 12. After further investigation, it was determined the Sullivan’s prepared drugs and allowed their children to use drugs on several occasions.

The Sullivan’s have been arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on

(4) counts of child neglect.

All children have been removed from the home and placed with other family members.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and further charges may be pending.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.