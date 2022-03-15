Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people have reportedly been injured after a shooting in Ozark. It happened at the intersection of Highway 231 and Andrews Street. That’s in front of the Ozark McDonald’s.

Ozark police, fire and rescue were all called to the scene. Police say they are working to determine what led to the shooting.

It’s unclear the extent of the injuries at this time. Scanner traffic indicates a search is underway for the person or persons responsible. They were believed to be seen heading north from the crime scene.

News4′s Abby Nelson is on the scene and will provide updates as they are made available.

