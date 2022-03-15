Ross Clark Circle phase 2 paving continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re driving in Dothan, you need to be aware of the Ross Clark Circle paving schedule.

Wednesday starting at 8:30, the intersection of West Main Street and Honeysuckle/Westgate will be paved.

This means the intersection will be closed to traffic along Honeysuckle and Westgate for three to four hours.

Traffic will be required to make right turns onto Main Street during that time.

After that intersection is complete, paving on the left and right turn lanes off of Main Street onto Ross Clark Circle in each direction will follow.

That work is expected to last into Thursday and possibly Friday of this week, weather depending.

Two lanes of traffic should be open in each direction along Main Street.

The city of Dothan is asking for patience and driving precautions at this time.

