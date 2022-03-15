Rain for most of the day

SYNOPSIS – A warmer start this morning with temperatures in the 50s across the area, rain will start to move in over the next few hours so have to rain gear ready as you head out the door this morning. Scattered showers will stick around into the overnight hours tonight with overnight lows staying in the upper 50s. Tomorrow we could see a shower or two but most will stay dry Wednesday and Tursday. Friday bringing in our next rain maker, we will keep an eye on this one for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms it is still a few days out so keep checking back.

TODAY – Scattered showers. High near 66°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 58°. Winds: SE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 72°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 58° High: 74° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20-25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

