Rain Chances To Drop...For Now

SYNOPSIS – Showers will end overnight, but a few stray showers or thundershowers may pop-up Wednesday afternoon. Thursday turns mostly sunny, but scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday. The weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT – Showers end, mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray PM shower or thundershowers. High near 74°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

