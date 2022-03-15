Advertisement

Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn

A cyber tip was sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Mug Shot
Mug Shot(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A cyber tip lead to the arrest of an Ozark teen accused of bestiality and possession of child porn.

18-year-old Cody Kelley was arrested Monday after a cyber tip was sent to a Dale County investigator assigned to their Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Kelley has been charged with one count of bestiality and five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was booked into the Dale County Jail but has since bailed out.

This case is still under investigation.

