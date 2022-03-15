Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A cyber tip lead to the arrest of an Ozark teen accused of bestiality and possession of child porn.

18-year-old Cody Kelley was arrested Monday after a cyber tip was sent to a Dale County investigator assigned to their Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Kelley has been charged with one count of bestiality and five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was booked into the Dale County Jail but has since bailed out.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.