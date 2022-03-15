Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Taziki’s Mediterranean Café closed their Dothan location after serving the Wiregrass for 5 years. The restaurant posted on the announcement on Facebook Monday.

The company said the decision was made with a “grateful heart”.

“We have enjoyed serving the Wiregrass community over the last five years,” the post reads. “Having met, served, and loved many of our community members is what we’ll truly miss.”

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café locations in Montgomery, Opelika, Auburn, Tallahassee, and Panama City Beach will remain open.

