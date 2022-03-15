Mary Hill Family Services hosting workforce development classes

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you looking for a job but aren’t sure where to start? Mary Hill Family Services in Ozark can help.

The center is hosting workforce development classes, with tips on how to build a resume and interview.

Organizers say they want to make sure you’re prepared to make the right impression .

“Potential employers can make an entire impression of you before they ever meet you from phone calls, emails, to potential texting and things like that, so we want to help them market themselves so that people will want to hire them and keep them on board once they are hired,” said Danae Smith - Family Support Specialist.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays starting April 4th. They are free and open to everyone.

To register for the classes you can email d.smithmhfsc@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.