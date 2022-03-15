Advertisement

Mary Hill Family Services hosting workforce development classes

Mary Hill Family Service Center in Ozark, Ala.
Mary Hill Family Service Center in Ozark, Ala.
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you looking for a job but aren’t sure where to start? Mary Hill Family Services in Ozark can help.

The center is hosting workforce development classes, with tips on how to build a resume and interview.

Organizers say they want to make sure you’re prepared to make the right impression .

“Potential employers can make an entire impression of you before they ever meet you from phone calls, emails, to potential texting and things like that, so we want to help them market themselves so that people will want to hire them and keep them on board once they are hired,” said Danae Smith - Family Support Specialist.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays starting April 4th. They are free and open to everyone.

To register for the classes you can email d.smithmhfsc@gmail.com

