Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man is facing charges in Bay County after deputies say he forced a woman into his vehicle by firing a gun and threatening her.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls Monday from the area of Azalea Street and Pinetree Road in the Bayou George. The calls were about shots fired in the area.

Deputies say they spoke with witnesses, who told them the driver of an orange Dodge Challenger had fired a handgun multiple times in the area. They also told deputies they saw a woman getting in the car.

Deputies say they found the car nearby and stopped it. The driver was identified as Russell Green, Jr., 35, of Marianna. They say a woman was in the car with Green.

During interviews, investigators say they learned Green and the woman had argued, which led to Green firing his gun. The woman reportedly told investigators Green had a history of making threats and intimidating her, so she got in the car with him. She went on to tell investigators before and after getting in the car she was extremely concerned for her safety due to Green’s actions.

Green is charged with false imprisonment, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

