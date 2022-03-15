Marianna man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Marianna man after he forced a woman into his vehicle by shooting a firearm and threatening her.

On March 14, 2022, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls from the area of Azalea Street and Pinetree Rd. in the Bayou George area. Residents reported hearing gunshots fired in the area.

Deputies responded and contacted multiple witnesses who stated that the driver of an orange Dodge Challenger had discharged a handgun multiple times in the area. Witnesses also reported seeing a woman getting into the vehicle.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle a short distance away and conducted a felony stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Russell Bernard Green Jr., age 35, from Marianna. The woman was in the vehicle with Green.

During interviews with BCSO Criminal Investigators, it was discovered that a verbal altercation happened between Russell and the woman seen getting into the car, which prompted Russell to fire his handgun. Because of the gunshots and the fact Green had a history of making threats and intimidating the victim, she got into the vehicle with him. The victim said, both before and after getting into the car, she was extremely concerned for her safety due to Green’s actions.

Russell has been charged with False Imprisonment, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Violation of Probation. Russell was booked into the Bay County Jail and will go to first appearance Tuesday in front of a Bay County Judge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

