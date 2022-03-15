Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to change student testing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis is taking the unusual step of asking his state's Supreme Court to advise whether Democratic Rep. Al Lawson's district can be broken up. For decades, Lawson's district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Current standardized testing in Florida public schools will be replaced with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to make the change Tuesday.

The tests will be given at the beginning, middle and end of the school year so teachers can better assess how students are doing in English and math.

DeSantis said the testing will take less time than the current Florida Standards Assessments.

Testing results from the fall and winter must be provided to teachers within a week and within two weeks to parents.

You can watch the press conference, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, below or at this link.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Latest News

South East
COVID-19 two years later: Southeast Health Medical Center reflects
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Niagara Bottling plans Alabama facility, creating 50 jobs in Opelika
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting
G1RAY Photo
$12 million drug lab, mental heath center coming to Dothan