Gov. DeSantis signs bill to change student testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Current standardized testing in Florida public schools will be replaced with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to make the change Tuesday.

The tests will be given at the beginning, middle and end of the school year so teachers can better assess how students are doing in English and math.

DeSantis said the testing will take less time than the current Florida Standards Assessments.

Testing results from the fall and winter must be provided to teachers within a week and within two weeks to parents.

