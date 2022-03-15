Georgia man accused of strangling woman after breaking into her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On March 13, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a residence on Denton Road in reference to a domestic violence call.

Officers made contact with the victim and learned the suspect, 25-year-old Kwentez Lamonte Thomas forced his way into the victim’s residence while armed with a weapon and began choking her and threatening to kill her.

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, 25 (Houston County Sheriffs Office)

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, of Crusseta, GA, was charged with one count of domestic violence first degree and one count of domestic violence strangulation.

Thomas is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with a bond totaling $90,000.00.

