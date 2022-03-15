Advertisement

Georgia man accused of strangling woman after breaking into her home

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On March 13, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a residence on Denton Road in reference to a domestic violence call.

Officers made contact with the victim and learned the suspect, 25-year-old Kwentez Lamonte Thomas forced his way into the victim’s residence while armed with a weapon and began choking her and threatening to kill her.

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, 25
Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, 25(Houston County Sheriffs Office)

Kwentez Lamonte Thomas, of Crusseta, GA, was charged with one count of domestic violence first degree and one count of domestic violence strangulation.

Thomas is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with a bond totaling $90,000.00.

