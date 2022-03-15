Dothan couple works to renovate shopping center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An out-of-date shopping center in Dothan is getting a makeover.

“We love this area, we grew up in the garden district, and so, this was always a thriving part of Dothan,” expresses Pat White, Co-Owner of Cherokee + Main.

When Dothan native’s Pat and Scott White purchased Cherokee + Main, they knew work needed to be done.

White explains, “We are going to renovate it and make it into a desirable shopping center that Dothan needs.”

The project will take lots of work to get back into tip-top shape.

“We will work on the parking lot, then we will work on each individual building, upgrading the facade of everything,” continues White.

The shopping center will feature the Southern Anchor Fresh Market, along with other businesses.

“We’re occupied with Bark Avenue next to me, and then Gourmet will be coming into the last two slots, and she will also have outdoor dining for lunch,” says White.

The project is not completely smooth sailing.

White explains, “Things falling apart, fixing a lot of old buildings, we’ll probably have to put a new roof on.”

The White’s believe though, it’ll all be worth it.

“You want to keep the existing buildings, that’s part of Dothan,” finishes White.

White also says this wouldn’t be possible without the group of four women they hired to take point on all renovations.

The shopping plaza is a work in progress, some projects will be finished before others.

