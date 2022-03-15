Advertisement

Dothan City Schools recognizes student achievement

DCS student achievement
DCS student achievement(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools’ board meeting was a full house for several student recognitions Monday night.

Dothan High’s girls’ basketball team attended for a shoutout after winning the area championship.

Several DCS students were recognized for being the only ones in the Wiregrass advancing in the science fair.

Plus, 10 Model UN students at Dothan Prep came dressed in outfits that recently won big at Troy University.

One student says the organization has taught her about cultures outside her own.

“I think it shows that even though we are in America, we still have cares for other countries, and its good that we get to use that at a young age,” expressed Izabella Ervin, a 7th grader at Dothan Preparatory Academy.

The Model UN students represented Haiti and Morocco through their clothing.

The group brought home several awards from the Southeast Alabama Model United Nations Assembly.

