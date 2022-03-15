Dothan 101 program returning to the Circle City after being put off due to COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Circle City is gearing up to bring back a community favorite, Dothan 101: A Neighborhood Academy.

The nine-week program gives community members an inside look at the how the city operates. Each week features a different department and a chance to meet Dothan’s leaders.

”We encourage our citizens to know as much as they can about the interworking of the city government. if they ever have an issue, it makes it really easy for people to contact us and let us know where problem areas are so we can get them fixed, so we want to have good lines of communication between the public and the city,” said Vincent Vincent - Community Relations Officer, City of Dothan.

The program begins April 5th and will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p-m.

To get involved in this program you can visit the Dothan website to register.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

