Cannabis boss confident despite medical marijuana struggles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan admits there are struggles in implementing the distribution of medical marijuana.

He said the Commission’s biggest obstacle is meeting a September 1 deadline to finalize the application process for 37 planned dispensaries in the state.

“It is running a little behind,” he said of progress, citing a plethora of stringent regulations included in state legislation passed last year.

Despite those struggles, he remains optimistic.

“We have some ways to help us move forward,” McMillan told News 4 after speaking to the Dothan Rotary Club on Monday.

He believes the first doses of medical marijuana will be dispensed in early to mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.