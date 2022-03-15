Advertisement

Cannabis boss confident despite medical marijuana struggles

He said the Commission’s biggest obstacles is meeting a September 1 deadline to finalize the application process for 37 planned dispensaries in the state.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan admits there are struggles in implementing the distribution of medical marijuana.

He said the Commission’s biggest obstacle is meeting a September 1 deadline to finalize the application process for 37 planned dispensaries in the state.

“It is running a little behind,” he said of progress, citing a plethora of stringent regulations included in state legislation passed last year.

Despite those struggles, he remains optimistic.

“We have some ways to help us move forward,” McMillan told News 4 after speaking to the Dothan Rotary Club on Monday.

He believes the first doses of medical marijuana will be dispensed in early to mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold

Latest News

Silent Hero's
Web Extra: Brad's Bit
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial
Keith Bland announces his departure from Bay football program
Keith Bland hired as principal at Dothan High School
Ozark B&G Steak and Burger
Ozark Boys and Girls Club set to hold 25th Annual Steak and Burger fundraiser