Cannabis boss confident despite medical marijuana struggles
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan admits there are struggles in implementing the distribution of medical marijuana.
He said the Commission’s biggest obstacle is meeting a September 1 deadline to finalize the application process for 37 planned dispensaries in the state.
“It is running a little behind,” he said of progress, citing a plethora of stringent regulations included in state legislation passed last year.
Despite those struggles, he remains optimistic.
“We have some ways to help us move forward,” McMillan told News 4 after speaking to the Dothan Rotary Club on Monday.
He believes the first doses of medical marijuana will be dispensed in early to mid-2023.
