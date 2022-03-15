Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Slocomb High School has found its new head football coach in Bryant Garrison, who is taking over the Redtops program after the resignation of Richard Tisdale.

This will be Garrison’s first head coaching job but his coaching career spans over the past decade.

Garrison comes from Central Gwinnett High School where he spent the last three years as the defensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach.

While he played quarterback himself, Garrison brings a strong defensive mind to Slocomb.

Garrison will inherit a talented team who knows what it takes to win after being crowned back-to-back Class 3A Region 2 champs and making consecutive playoff appearances.

Now, Garrison is ready to build upon the Redtops previous success while bringing a new mindset to his team.

“You know I didn’t come in and say we’re going to win this many games, we’re going to win this region or whatever,” said Garrison. “It’s not about the games we’re playing, it’s about how we’re going to do it and the process that it’s going to take to get there. We can’t be average on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and try to be elite on Fridays. So, we’re trying to be elite in all aspects, whether it’s weight room, classroom, in the community but especially on the field on Friday night.”

The Redtops will hit the field with Coach Garrison for their first spring practice in early May.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.