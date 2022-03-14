Wiregrass Blues Fest is making its way to the city of Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Continuing their mission of keeping Wiregrass music history alive, the Wiregrass Blues Society is preparing to bring this years Blues Festival to the city of Ozark.

The festival honors Big Mama Thornton, who was a native of Ariton.

The Blues Society is hosting numerous events that lead up to the festival, including blues in schools, and hosting an event at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Ariton to discuss some of Big Mama Thornton’s achievements.

“It’s part of the musical heritage and there is so many stories to be told through blues and a lot of times it’s lost if it’s not kept alive by this generation, if this generation doesn’t do it,” said Gil Anthony - Secretary, Wiregrass Blues Society.

This year’s Blues Festival will be held at the Dale County AG Plex on April 30th.

The event will feature performances by:

Shaun Murphy

Johnny Rawls

Crystal Shawanda

Rodney Justo

Project Preservation Band feat. Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Peggy Jenkins and Marla Drake

Carroll High School Jazz Band

To purchase tickets you must go to the Wiregrass Blues Society website and you can keep up to do date with their events on their Facebook.

