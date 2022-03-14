Advertisement

Watch commissioners sing Happy Birthday to 100 year old woman

Ms. Gussie Gibson celebrated her milestone on March 3 with her two children, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Gussie Mae Gibson Day was proclaimed by the Houston County Commission this morning, in honor of her 100th birthday.

A Hartford native, she has spent her life working to help others and has no plans to slow down.

Commissioner Curtis Harvey presented the proclamation.

Watch the birthday song above the story.

