Watch commissioners sing Happy Birthday to 100 year old woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Gussie Mae Gibson Day was proclaimed by the Houston County Commission this morning, in honor of her 100th birthday.

Ms. Gussie celebrated her milestone on March 3 with her two children, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A Hartford native, she has spent her life working to help others and has no plans to slow down.

Commissioner Curtis Harvey presented the proclamation.

