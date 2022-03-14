Rain Returns Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be on the increase overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. Scattered showers will break out Tuesday, with a few PM thunderstorms mixed in. Severe chances look low, but we’ll keep monitoring. A few showers continue Tuesday night, with a couple stray showers Wednesday before we turn drier.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 51°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and a few PM thunderstorms. High near 66°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 58°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 75° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 74° 90%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

