Advertisement

Rain Returns Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be on the increase overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. Scattered showers will break out Tuesday, with a few PM thunderstorms mixed in. Severe chances look low, but we’ll keep monitoring. A few showers continue Tuesday night, with a couple stray showers Wednesday before we turn drier.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 51°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and a few PM thunderstorms. High near 66°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 58°.  Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 75° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 74° 90%

SAT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 52° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.
Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-14-22
Clouds move in this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-14-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-14-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Another Rainy Week
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Below Freezing Tonight