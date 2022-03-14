Ozark Boys and Girls Club set to hold 25th Annual Steak and Burger fundraiser

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Boys and Girls club is celebrating their 27th anniversary.

After not being able to hold fundraisers for the past two years due to COVID, they are bringing back one of their most popular.

Their 25th annual Steak and Burger, Wine, Dine and Auction Rewind is Thursday, April 14th at the Ozark Civic Center.

It’s an important event for the center.

“Fundraisers like this are so important because it helps us keep our doors open at a low and affordable rate for our families we offer so many different programs and services for our youth at no additional cost then just their membership fee so fundraisers like this help us keep our rates affordable and low for our families,” said Jessica Moore - Executive Director.

Funds raised through the event allow for after school programs and their yearly summer programs teaching kids life skills they can take with them after leaving the club.

The event will feature guest speaker Brian Johnson and entertainment from Lil’ Jimmy Reed. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the club at 334-445-0512.

You must be 21 years of age and older to attend.

