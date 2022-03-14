NFL Flag Alabama holds first combine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several young athletes across the Wiregrass took advantage of the sunshine on Sunday.

NFL Flag Alabama attended Westgate Park’s Northcutt Field for a combine to get ready for the season.

About 100 boys and girls ages 4 to 17 showed off their skills to coaches on-site.

This year, teams will be picked open draft style.

The seven-week season kicks off on April 3rd, and the athletes, coaches, and parents can’t wait.

“Flag overall is just the best sport,” expresses David Mosley, State Director of NFL Flag Alabama. “It’s the fastest growing sport in America, it’s for everybody, boys and girls, whether your athletic or you’re not athletic, and I think it’s just a great sport for the state of Alabama because we love football so much.”

Registration is still open.

You can visit nflflagalabama.com to sign up and get more details.

