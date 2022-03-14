March Madness, but with books!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local librarian is carrying on a yearly tradition at her school in honor of March Madness.

Students at Heard Elementary are selecting an “elite eight” in popular books, to see which comes out on top in a book bracket.

Every week students will vote in the library for their pick to win.

It’s a fun way to encourage the students at the school to read.

“The kids love this activity, and they get very passionate about their favorite book, and the other books that they haven’t read, they run to the library to check out,” explains Deanna Tucker, Librarian. “So, these will be checked out for the rest of the year.”

Tucker says the book bracket is always something students look forward to.

She also says the Alabama Crimson Tide and Stephen Curry books make the bracket almost every year!

