Keith Bland hired as principal at Dothan High School

By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is set to name Keith Bland principal of Dothan High School. Bland resigned as the head football coach of Bay High School in Panama City.

Before coaching Bay, Bland was principal of JR Arnold High School in Panama City for almost 10 years. Before that, he was an instructional leader for Florida Virtual School.

According to Bland’s Linkedin profile, he has over 29 years of experience.

The Dothan City School Board voted in January not to renew the contract of principal Bill Singleton. Singleton finished up with the school system last month rather than finishing out the school year.

Dothan High School is the fifth largest school in the state according to enrollment data submitted to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

