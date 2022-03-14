Houston County Farm Center sold

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Commissioners voted unanimously this morning (Monday 3/14/2022) to sell its majority interest in the historic Farm Center property.

The city of Dothan will pay $2.2 million for the county’s 84 percent ownership of that land consisting of about 40 acres. The city already owned the other 16 percent.

Businessman Bobby Lewis, a county commission chairman candidate, urged incumbent commissioners to postpone the vote, believing a farmer’s market could be placed there the county.

However, current Chairman Mark Culver said, because the city already owns a portion of the Farm Center, the county’s hands are tied on selling to others because the city could reject any transaction.

No plans for the prime property that fronts Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road have been developed, per Dothan Manager Kevin Cowper.

But the dilapidated buildings that include the once vibrant entertainment arena will be demolished.

A recent appraisal showed, without those buildings, the property is worth over $3 million but, with them, it is about half that amount, due to anticipated demolition costs.

When the Dothan Civic Center and other nearby arenas popped up, and the Peanut Festival purchased its own property, the Farm Center became obsolete.

The Houston County Health Department and Department of Human Resources, located on that tract of land, are not part of the deal between Houston County and the City of Dothan.

The city and county are expected to close the deal no later than November 15.

The city is assisting the county with a facility to store Homeland Security equipment that is currently stored at the Farm Center.

