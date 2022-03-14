Harrelson delivers the Wildcats their first state basketball championship

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been ten years since Rhett Harrelson last suited up for the Enterprise Wildcats.

“I remember how bad it hurt to lose and remember playing my last high school game and it feels like it isn’t too far removed,” said Harrelson. “For the guys that were on our team to experience that last year what it felt like to fall just short I can also kind of understand and relate to how these guys are feeling and all the emotions that they’re going through as well.”

Harrelson played five seasons in a Wildcat uniform, and while he wasn’t able to bring a title home to Enterprise during his time as a player, he would leave a legacy that he would later build on.

After high school, Harrelson continued his basketball career at Western Carolina University before trading in his handles for a clipboard

“I always knew I wanted to stay in basketball and be involved with basketball and when I graduated,” said Harrelson. “I had the opportunity to go to VCU.”

After a year, he returned home to bring championship caliber basketball back to Enterprise.

“I always felt it. I always believed it even as a player,” said Harrelson. “I thought it was achievable and now as a coach, ever since day one I took the job here, that’s the level we’ve been trying to reach and trying to get to.”

Harrelson and the Wildcats making strides each year before finally sealing the deal.

“We grinded like crazy for the last five years, day in day out, and here we are,” said Harrelson. “To finish it off and be able to get it done, I think is extremely special. Something that I never got to experience as a player, but man I’ll tell you what it feels really good.”

Further cementing a legacy, he helped start 14 years ago.

“They know it’s here. It’s possible. It’s achievable,” said Harrelson. “I mean, there it right there. I mean, we can do this.”

But for Harrelson, it doesn’t stop here.

“I truly truly believe we have really good youth basketball players in Enterprise, and you come in here and put that work in we will continue to get better,” said Harrelson. “Just a special thing that I think everybody’s able to rally around and everybody wants a piece of and a part of which is awesome.”

