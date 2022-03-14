Clouds move in this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A very chilly morning across the Wiregrass, upper 20s and lower to middle 30s for all of us so grab that coat before leaving the house. We will start the day with mostly sunny skies and clouds will start to build in later in the afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s and some lower 70s, the clouds will help keep us warmer overnight with temperatures only dropping into the lower 50s. Tomorrow rain returns to the forecast mainly in the afternoon hours with chances sticking around into Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the climb into the upper 70s this week with another chance of rain by Friday. The weekend looks quiet and warm.

TODAY – Afternoon clouds. High near 68°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds: E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Cloudy, rain in the afternoon. High near 67°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

