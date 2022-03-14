Advertisement

Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said that a “possible active shooter” is no longer a threat.

They said on their official Twitter account that officers are “continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.”

Police urged that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.
Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold

Latest News

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account