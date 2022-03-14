Advertisement

Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.
Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January.

The state Department of Labor announced the statistics on Monday. It says the jobless rate represented 69,141 people without jobs compared to 90,390 in January 2021. That’s when many businesses were trying to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state rate was better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 4% in January.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, and rural Wilcox County was worst at 11.2%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Police killed a home invasion suspect Saturday after he shot the homeowner and fired shots at...
Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.
Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Gussie Mae Gibson Day proclaimed in honor of her 100th birthday.
Watch commissioners sing Happy Birthday to 100 year old woman
VIDEO: Fort Rucker’s New Parent Support Program expands into their own facility
VIDEO: Fort Rucker’s New Parent Support Program expands into their own facility
WTVY BUDDY CHECK
WTVY News 4 Live at Lunch - Buddy Check Dr. Sam Tarwater
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold