Four Alabama teams make the NCAA Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama, Auburn, UAB, and Jacksonville State now know their matchups for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seed Alabama Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Rutgers and Notre Dame on Friday in San Diego, California. They are looking to build off their Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021.

The 12-seed UAB Blazers will face the Houston Cougars on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since defeating Iowa State in 2015.

