Enterprise holds first Myquell Smith Track and Field Invitational

Myquell Smith tragically passed away in November of 2021.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- An emotional day for Enterprise athletics as they host the first ever Myquell Smith Track and Field Invitational.

Several teams from Alabama and surrounding states attended Enterprise High School as they honored former track athlete Myquell Smith who passed away in November 2021.

“This is the least that we can do in his honor and remember him because kids were very close to him, coaches were very close to him,” said Enterprise head track coach Brad Fortney. “He was just a kid that anybody who coaches a sport would love to have on their team.”

As an 8th grader, Myquell was a standout for the Cats on the track putting up eye-popping numbers.

“Every day we’re out here I hear his voice, and I can just picture him running and the vibe he’d give off to the kids and when we started this season off it was knowing that it was going to be a special season and it’s going to be special every year,” Fortney said.

As the season goes on, those close to him will continue to honor their teammate and friend.

“A lot of kids on their spikes will have LLM on it ‘Long Live Myquell’ and it’s been very heartfelt,” Fortney added. “I just think our kids are doing an unbelievable job of honoring, remembering him, and him being with us every single day here.”

The Wildcats will continue to do so each year on the track.

“It’s always going to be emotional meet, but it should always plan to be very uplifting and in remembrance,” Fortney finished.

