Another Rainy Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Near freezing overnight. Nice warm up for our Monday with high temperatures near 70. A wet pattern for the beginning of our week with a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Clearing up Thursday and then another chance of showers Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear. High near 34°.  Winds Light NE

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. Low near 70°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 51°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late.  Low: 51° High: 70° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76°

FRI: Partly cloudy, a chance of showers. Low: 52° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 50° High: 72°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

