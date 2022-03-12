Advertisement

WWE star “Big E” breaks neck during Smackdown in Birmingham

WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during...
WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during a wrestling match in Birmingham in Friday.(KBTX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WWE Smackdown star Ettore “Big E” Ewen announced on social media that he broke his neck during a wrestling match in Birmingham in Friday.

Ewen said on Twitter that his C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured, but there was no displacement , and that he suffered no damage to his spinal cord or any ligament damage. He said his injury will not require surgery.

Despite the injury, Ewen remained in good spirits, saying “everyone here at UAB has been great” and “if you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham.”

