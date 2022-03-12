Advertisement

Windy conditions leading to problems across the Wiregrass

By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Windy conditions across the Wiregrass has led to numerous issues.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his staff has responded to numerous calls all morning of downed limbs across the county. Helms says one of the biggest was a tree that blocked both lanes of Highway 167 near Hartford.

Wind gusts have been over 40 mph at times all morning. A gust of 41 mph was recorded by a weather station in Houston County. There were reports of a 48 mph wind gust at the Marianna Airport and a 54 mph wind gust in West Bay.

Similar reports of down trees were found in Houston, Dale and Coffee Counties. So far, there have been no reported injuries or accidents due to the weather in the viewing area.

The National Weather Service says that the conditions could lead to additional grass and wildfires. While some areas saw a decent amount of rainfall, it likely won’t be enough to stop the issues the area has seen over the last week.

If you have any damage photos or reports, please email them to news@wtvy.com.

