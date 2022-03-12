Windy conditions leading to problems across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Windy conditions across the Wiregrass has led to numerous issues.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his staff has responded to numerous calls all morning of downed limbs across the county. Helms says one of the biggest was a tree that blocked both lanes of Highway 167 near Hartford.

The severe weather threat has ended for our area. It will be colder and very windy today with wind gusts of 35-45 mph continuing. This could down some tree limbs and cause power outages.



Strong winds and low humidity this afternoon will increase our fire weather concerns too. pic.twitter.com/SHqlWBhkAt — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 12, 2022

Wind gusts have been over 40 mph at times all morning. A gust of 41 mph was recorded by a weather station in Houston County. There were reports of a 48 mph wind gust at the Marianna Airport and a 54 mph wind gust in West Bay.

At 10:05 AM EST, Dothan [Houston Co, AL] MESONET reports NON-TSTM WND GST of E41 MPH. WEATHERFLOW STATION REPORTED A 41 MPH GUST. https://t.co/8P2pyygqSn — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 12, 2022

Similar reports of down trees were found in Houston, Dale and Coffee Counties. So far, there have been no reported injuries or accidents due to the weather in the viewing area.

At 3:55 AM EST, Enterprise Municipal A/ [Coffee Co, AL] AWOS reports NON-TSTM WND GST of M46 MPH. AWOS STATION KEDN ENTERPRISE. https://t.co/o9wNVIPvHO — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) March 12, 2022

The National Weather Service says that the conditions could lead to additional grass and wildfires. While some areas saw a decent amount of rainfall, it likely won’t be enough to stop the issues the area has seen over the last week.

