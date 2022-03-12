Advertisement

Tracking Alabama’s black bear population

Black bear cubs born in Dekalb County
Black bear cubs born in Dekalb County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The black bear population in Alabama is growing.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division tracks Alabama’s bears, and announced several new cubs born in Dekalb County.

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division crews made sure mama bear was out of the area while the cubs were collared, weighed, and “microchipped” with a PIT tag. The tracking collars will give them data about the cubs’ activities as they grow.

If you see a black bear or its tracks, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division wants to know. Click here to submit YOUR data: https://game.dcnr.alabama.gov/BlackBear

