Tornado watch issued for the viewing area
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tornado watch has been issued for the viewing area until 6 a.m.
Covington, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston Counties are included in the watch.
TIPS
- Have multiple ways to get weather information. We recommend the 4Warn Weather App.
- Have a weather radio.
- Have a plan and know your safe place.
- Do not stay in a mobile home during a tornado warning.
WATCH VS. WARNING
A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado.
A tornado warning means there is immediate danger of a tornado.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.