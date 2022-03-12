Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for the viewing area

By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tornado watch has been issued for the viewing area until 6 a.m.

Covington, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston Counties are included in the watch.

TIPS

  • Have multiple ways to get weather information. We recommend the 4Warn Weather App.
  • Have a weather radio.
  • Have a plan and know your safe place.
  • Do not stay in a mobile home during a tornado warning.

WATCH VS. WARNING

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado.

A tornado warning means there is immediate danger of a tornado.

