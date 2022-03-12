Advertisement

Jon Jam schedule adjusted due to cold weather

(WTVY News 4)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The organizers of Jon Jam have made some last minute changes due to the cold weather in the area.

  • The Bike Ride has been CANCELLED due to forecast high winds.
  • All bands will begin ONE HOUR EARLIER due to forecast cold weather.
    Los Locos: 1:00 p.m.
    Glory Days: 3:00 p.m.
    Longleaf Drive: 5:00 p.m.
  • Propane heaters will be placed around the venue.

