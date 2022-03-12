Jon Jam schedule adjusted due to cold weather
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The organizers of Jon Jam have made some last minute changes due to the cold weather in the area.
- The Bike Ride has been CANCELLED due to forecast high winds.
- All bands will begin ONE HOUR EARLIER due to forecast cold weather.
Los Locos: 1:00 p.m.
Glory Days: 3:00 p.m.
Longleaf Drive: 5:00 p.m.
- Propane heaters will be placed around the venue.
