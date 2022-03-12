Jon Jam schedule adjusted due to cold weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The organizers of Jon Jam have made some last minute changes due to the cold weather in the area.

The Bike Ride has been CANCELLED due to forecast high winds.

All bands will begin ONE HOUR EARLIER due to forecast cold weather.

Los Locos: 1:00 p.m.

Glory Days: 3:00 p.m.

Longleaf Drive: 5:00 p.m.

Propane heaters will be placed around the venue.

