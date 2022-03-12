Advertisement

Dothan hibachi chef feeds Calhoun Co. first responders

More than 100 local first responders were fed by Hibachi Joe Friday.
More than 100 local first responders were fed by Hibachi Joe Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Calhoun County first responders gathered in Kinard Friday, there was a sigh of relief after a week of fighting fires.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a week the last couple days,” Kinard Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jody Daniels said.

Since the Bertha Swamp Fire crossed into Calhoun County, the community rallied around the Kinard Volunteer Fire Department and other local heroes. Even people who aren’t from the area came to help out any way they could.

“The Lord sent me out here to Kinard to do Hibachi cooking for the emergency personnel, first responders, and just whoever is hungry, firefighters,” hibachi chef Hibachi Joe said. “[I’m] just honoring the folks out here.”

Hibachi Joe said he has been raising money to feed the first responders free of charge.

“Joe cook fan page, [I] got some funding there, and mainly from my own pocket money, you know whatever the cost is, just gotta feed them,” Hibachi Joe said.

More than 100 local heroes showed up to get a taste of hibachi after a stressful week, and they said they’re thankful for everything the community has done for them.

“It always kind of restores your faith in humanity, if you want to know the truth about it,” Daniels said. “In times like these, you know, people really come from far and wide to kind of make us, be sure that we’re taken care of.”

As those who have worked so hard sat and ate, they were able to relax for now.

“It’s a great feeling,” Daniels said. “Everybody can kind of relax, throw an arm around one another, hug necks and just say thanks.”

It’s these first responders who were fed as a ‘thanks’ for all they’ve done.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys want evidence barred in McCraney murder case
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into...
Agents swoop into courthouse seeking romance evidence
Daleville Police Department vehicle
Two Daleville officers gone, one returns after inmate abuse investigation

Latest News

ATO brothers hike toward Enterprise.
Troy fraternity begins 128-mile hike for veterans
We’re just eleven days into March, and already the Panama City Beach Police have had to crack...
Panama City Beach Police cracking down on alcohol on the beach
The final leg of the Selma to Montgomery March wrapped up Friday morning on the steps of the...
Selma to Montgomery march sheds light on voting rights push
Freezing and near freezing temperatures are expected this weekend.
Icy roads possible in Alabama this spring break weekend
Bertha Swamp Road Fire follows Hurricane Michael’s Path.
Bertha Swamp Road Fire follows Hurricane Michael’s path