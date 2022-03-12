Bertha Swamp Road Fire follows Hurricane Michael’s Path.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bertha Swamp Road Fire changed drastically throughout the course of the week.

“It was just burning so hot and fast. It’s really hard to get ahead of the fire. And that was our huge challenge was just all that dead wood out there,” Captain Gabriel Moschella, with Bay County Fire Rescue, said.

But what never changed was the dedication of the first responders protecting our community.

However, one thing haunting our first responders is the ghost of Hurricane Michael. As bertha’s path traveled along with the same direction of the eyewall.

“As that eyewall made that trek through that area, it left an extreme amount of downed timber. Over the last three years, a lot of that has been just kind of out there. So it was prime vegetation or fuel for that fire,” Julie Allen, Florida Forest Service, Public Information Officer with the Florida Blue Incident Management Team, said.

Despite the challenges, the Chipola Complex brought along it also brought a sense of resiliency, as first responders across the state stepped up to help the Panhandle.

“We had over 200 firefighters deployed here in Bay County. It was just amazing to see how well everybody worked together. It was like one agency. It was we’re very thankful that the state has provided those assets to us,” Moschella, said.

Three years later a Florida Forest Service team returned to the area to help once again. Just like they did after Hurricane Michael.

“It was a little emotional to come back. But gratefully, we were able to it was like a little reunion with a lot of the folks that we worked with back then,” Allen said.

About a week after landing in the Panhandle, out-of-town Florida Forest Service members are now returning home, leaving things in the hands of local authorities.

Moschella told NewsChannel Seven that they will have crews monitoring conditions throughout the weekend. As severe weather moves in.

