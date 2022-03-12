Below Freezing Tonight

SYNOPSIS – Freezing overnight. We will warm up into the lower 60s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s each day for our work week. A chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and again on Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear. High near 26°. Winds N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. Low near 60°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70°

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 51° High: 70° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76°

FRI: Partly cloudy, a chance of showers. Low: 52° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 47° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.