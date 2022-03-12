Advertisement

Below Freezing Tonight

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Freezing overnight. We will warm up into the lower 60s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s each day for our work week. A chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and again on Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear. High near 26°.  Winds N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. Low near 60°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70°

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late.  Low: 51° High: 70° 60%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76°

FRI: Partly cloudy, a chance of showers. Low: 52° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 47° High: 72°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police charge man with murder in the death of his daughter
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys want evidence barred in McCraney murder case
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into...
Agents swoop into courthouse seeking romance evidence

Latest News

File image
Windy conditions leading to problems across the Wiregrass
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 11, 2022
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
PM Storms Friday