Weekend Freeze May Damage Fruit Crops

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve followed me for a while, you know I like gardening. Teamed with my love for meteorology, I’m always thinking about how the weather will impact crops, the vegetable garden, the lawn, fruit trees, etc. Thus, I’ve put together a few graphics for you to assess the upcoming freeze damage potential this weekend. Low temperatures Sunday morning look to reach the middle to upper 20s across the Wiregrass, with around 9-11 hours at or below 32°, so damage to blooming crops is a real concern.

Sunday Lows (WTVY)

The data shared in these images below is from Auburn University and shows when around 90% damage can be expected based on various bud stages and recorded temperatures. I focused on peaches, blueberries and pears. Of these, blueberries are most at risk from this weekend’s cold. Other common spring crops, like strawberries, are also susceptible to the late freeze.

Good luck if you plan to protect your plants this weekend. These late-season freezes are never fun to deal with! -David

Freeze Damage - Peaches (WTVY)

Freeze Damage - Pears (WTVY)

Freeze Damage - Blueberries (WTVY)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.