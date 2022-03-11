Advertisement

Weekend Freeze May Damage Fruit Crops

By David Paul
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve followed me for a while, you know I like gardening. Teamed with my love for meteorology, I’m always thinking about how the weather will impact crops, the vegetable garden, the lawn, fruit trees, etc. Thus, I’ve put together a few graphics for you to assess the upcoming freeze damage potential this weekend. Low temperatures Sunday morning look to reach the middle to upper 20s across the Wiregrass, with around 9-11 hours at or below 32°, so damage to blooming crops is a real concern.

Sunday Lows
Sunday Lows(WTVY)

The data shared in these images below is from Auburn University and shows when around 90% damage can be expected based on various bud stages and recorded temperatures. I focused on peaches, blueberries and pears. Of these, blueberries are most at risk from this weekend’s cold. Other common spring crops, like strawberries, are also susceptible to the late freeze.

Good luck if you plan to protect your plants this weekend. These late-season freezes are never fun to deal with! -David

Freeze Damage - Peaches
Freeze Damage - Peaches(WTVY)
Freeze Damage - Pears
Freeze Damage - Pears(WTVY)
Freeze Damage - Blueberries
Freeze Damage - Blueberries(WTVY)

