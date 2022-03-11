Advertisement

Troy hoops rolls into postseason play for first time in 5 years

The Troy Trojans men's basketball team is heading back to the postseason for the first time...
The Troy Trojans men's basketball team is heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2016-17.(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy men’s basketball team is going where it hasn’t gone since 2017: the postseason.

The Trojans (20-11, 10-6 SBC) made postseason play one of their goals for the season and reached it with their best season since 2003-04, based on win percentage. The team reached the its first 20-win season under head coach Scott Cross, finishing the season fourth in the Sun Belt.

Friday, the Trojans accepted an invitation to play in the 14th annual College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida. Sixteen team will battle in single-elimination at the CBI tournament, which runs from March 19-23.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the ‘Roman College Basketball Invitational,” Cross said. “Our guys did an amazing job this year winning 20 games and have earned the opportunity to play in a postseason basketball tournament.

“I will be forever thankful to the players & coaches on our basketball team for working so hard to take our program to new heights. Our two seniors, Nick Stampley and Khalyl Waters, have been a part of this program since I was first hired almost three years ago, and they have helped transform our program and have helped us build a winning culture.”

The last time the Trojans matched up in the post season was during the 2016-17 season when they fell to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

