Trojans earn berth in postseason; will play in CBI

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since the 2016-2017 season, the Troy men’s basketball team will play postseason hoops.

The Trojans have accepted a spot in the College Basketball Invitational tournament which will take place in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 16-team, single elimination tournament will run from March 19-23.

Troy had a season to remember on the court as the team amassed 20 wins for the first time under head coach Scott Cross and advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals.

The rest of the field for the CBI will be announced on March 13. First round action will be played March 19 and 20.

