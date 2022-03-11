Tracking The Storm Potential Friday Night

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for the overnight (Friday night), with a window between around 11 pm and 2 am CST for some potentially strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Wiregrass outlined in a Slight Risk (threat level 2 of 5), with an Enhanced Risk to the southeast.

11 pm Projected Radar (WTVY)

I added the placement of the powerful cold front we’re tracking to these projected radar images. The front will approach the northwestern part of our area around 11 pm or so, with some of those storms perhaps producing some gusty winds, with embedded rotation. That line may hold together into the Dothan area by 1:30 am or so, but the main severe threat at that point, if any, appears to be straight-line winds. Meanwhile, better energy in the atmosphere and “spin” needed to create isolated tornadoes will develop from around the Panama City area, to Tallahassee up to Valdosta. The Big Bend of Florida into South Georgia will have the severe threat carry into the pre-dawn hours.

1:30 am Projected Radar (WTVY)

3:00 am Projected Radar (WTVY)

When you go to bed tonight, make sure you have a way to get any weather warnings that are issued to wake you up. A NOAA Weather Radio is great, along with our 4Warn Weather App. Should we see any severe weather, I’ll be at the station to give you live coverage online (Facebook, wtvy.com, News4 News App & 4Warn Weather App) and on-air. This is a lower threat overall for our area, but one to still take seriously. -David Paul, Chief Meteorologist

