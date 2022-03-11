Thunderstorms, Then COLD!

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms move through overnight as a powerful cold front passes. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, mainly in the 11 pm to 2 am CST window. Much colder air moves in for the weekend, with gusty NW winds of 20-30 mph + on Saturday. We’ll see temperatures bottom out Sunday morning in the middle 20s, resulting in a damaging freeze.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low near 37°. Winds S/NW at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW – Early clouds give way to sunshine. Very windy. High near 50°. Winds NW at 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and very cold. Low near 26°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 26° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 51° High: 70° 60%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 72° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 30-45 kts. Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

