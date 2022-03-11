PM Storms Friday
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Mostly Cloudy Friday with showers and storms developing later tonight. SPC has the Wiregrass under a “Slight Risk” (2/5) for the storms later tonight. Main concern is straight line winds but a brief spin up can not be ruled out.
TODAY – Mostly cloudy, PM showers. High near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TONIGHT – Showers and storms late. Low near 39°. Winds Variable at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW –Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds SW at 15 mph.
EXTENDED
SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 27° High: 60°
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70°
TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 51° High: 70° 40%
WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%
THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 74°
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY–Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
