PM Storms Friday

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mostly Cloudy Friday with showers and storms developing later tonight. SPC has the Wiregrass under a “Slight Risk” (2/5) for the storms later tonight. Main concern is straight line winds but a brief spin up can not be ruled out.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, PM showers. High near 71°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Showers and storms late. Low near 39°. Winds Variable at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW –Partly cloudy. Low near 52°.  Winds SW at 15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 27° High: 60°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70°

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late.  Low: 51° High: 70° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY–Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

