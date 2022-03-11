Pair of Trojans impress at Pro Day

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for a handful of Trojan football players looking to take their talents to the next level.

Running back B.J. Smith and long snapper Cameron Kaye with impressive pro days at the Vet with several pro scouts on hand as they look to advance their playing career.

Cameron Kaye’s unofficial 4.88 would have been the fastest among long snappers at the NFL Combine since 2013, but spots are hard to come by as a specialty player and is open to more than just the NFL.

“There’s a limited amount of jobs open you know, there’s 32 teams with 32 long snappers,” Kaye said. “So, I think those leagues are great for all the all the specialist trying to break into the league.”

The grind won’t stop for Kaye as he’ll be making his way up to the 205 for more training.

“I’m going to go get with a bunch of kickers and snappers up in Birmingham and get some work in until the draft in late April,” Kaye added.

Another Trojan turning heads was running back B.J. Smith who put up several personal records with 20 reps on bench and a 35-inch vertical.

“I’m not surprised with what I did, I just had to put in a little work and just continue to believe in God that He would get me back to where I was, and I felt like I showed that today,” Smith said.

The senior showing grit and determination after suffering a season ending knee injury in 2019.

“I hope you know people don’t even question whether I’m the same or not, so I felt good and I feel like that 35-inch vertical kind of show that you know, it’s all good,” Smith continued.

Smith is keeping an open mind when it comes to the next chapter of his career.

“Money and exposure are not really a factor. It’s just a part of doing what you love to do. You know when you’ve been doing this since you were five years old, and here you are 24 years old, you still have a chance to do it, that’s always a positive.”

As for what’s next for these players, they’ll keep working towards the dream of playing at the next level.

