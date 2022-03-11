Man faces charges after allegedly trying to rob 2 banks

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL. (WJHG) - A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob two banks in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon.

Fort Walton Beach Police say James Connolly went into First National Bank at 29 Eglin Parkway NE with a taser. He reportedly concealed it and sparked it to get what he wanted. The teller didn’t comply and Connolly ran off. While officers were investigating the first robbery, a second one was reported at the United Fidelity Bank at 135 Perry Avenue SE. Connolly reportedly went in and gave them a note, demanding money. Police say he ran off with an undisclosed amount of money and was in different clothes at the time.

Police found Connolly in the lobby of the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

He was charged with attempted armed robbery and robbery.

